CCTV footage shows the moment state-sponsored goons looted Selenite Supermarket in Meru (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing alleged state-sponsored goons breaking into and looting Selenite Supermarket, located at Avenue Mall in Gitimbine, Meru County.

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, shows the goons forcefully entering the premises after overpowering security guards.

Once inside, they are seen ransacking shelves, vandalizing property, and making away with goods worth thousands of shillings.

Reports indicate that the attackers arrived in unmarked vehicles and appeared to be operating with unusual confidence and coordination, raising suspicions of state protection or complicity.

Watch the footage.

