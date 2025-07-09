VIDEO captures two motorists racing dangerously along a major Kenyan highway, posing a risk to other road users (WATCH)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - A shocking video has surfaced online showing two motorists recklessly racing side by side along a major Kenyan highway, sparking public outrage and concern over increasing road indiscipline.

In the viral footage, the two vehicles can be seen weaving in and out of lanes at high speeds, narrowly missing other cars as they attempt to outpace each other.

The incident posed a significant danger to other road users and could have easily ended in tragedy.

Kenyans online have urged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Traffic Police Department to take swift action.

“This kind of madness should not be allowed on our roads. These drivers must be tracked down and held accountable,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video.

2 motorists racing along a major Kenyan highway pic.twitter.com/ftC0UmDjtT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

