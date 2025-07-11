Tragedy as a Medical Doctor takes his own in Mbeere after succumbing to depression (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - Grief has engulfed the residents of Ngangari Village in Mbeti South, Mbeere, following the tragic death of Dr. Augustus Muchiri Njeru, who is reported to have taken his own life.

Dr. Njeru, a respected member of the community and a professional in the medical field, was found dead under circumstances believed to be suicide.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves in the community, as many remember him as a kind, intelligent, and dedicated individual who served others with compassion.

Tributes continue to pour in from those whose lives Dr. Njeru touched both professionally and personally.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident, although no foul play is suspected at this time.

The body has been taken to the mortuary as arrangements for a post-mortem and burial proceed.