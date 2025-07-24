Chaos erupt as rival high school students clash in Eastleigh - Stones fly in wild street brawl (VIDEOs)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Chaos broke out in Eastleigh yesterday evening as students from two rival high schools engaged in a violent street fight, turning the busy neighborhood into a battleground.

In videos shared online, the students are seen hurling stones at each other, causing panic among the residents.

Some businesses were forced to temporarily close as the teens clashed in broad daylight, with some even using huge sticks in the scuffle.

The cause of the rivalry remains unclear, but residents say tensions between the two schools have been building for weeks.

Police arrived at the scene and managed to disperse the rowdy students.

The videos have sparked reactions on X, with some Kenyans warning that allowing the entry of undocumented foreigners from Somali into the country is putting the country at risk.

Watch the video and reactions from Kenyans.

Two schools fighting in Eastleigh Nairobi. One of them is Rabbani High school! pic.twitter.com/eEEHj8H5YZ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2025





