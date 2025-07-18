Locals snitch on a notorious KIKUYU woman believed to be a notorious drug trafficker - Police recover bhang worth Ksh 6.7 million after raiding her residence in Murang’a (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have arrested a notorious drug trafficker, Eunice Wangui Kimani, following a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

The dramatic arrest took place at her residence in Kandara, Murang’a County, where a meticulous search led to the recovery of 13 gunny bags filled with bhang weighing 225 kilograms.

The seized consignment has an estimated street value of KSh 6.7 million.

In addition to the narcotics, officers also recovered packaging materials believed to be used for distribution, suggesting the presence of a well-coordinated drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Eunice Wangui Kimani is currently in custody and undergoing formal processing ahead of her court appearance.

The seized drugs have been secured as exhibits pending further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST