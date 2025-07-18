What is cooking? MOSES KURIA’s meeting with former Mungiki leader, MAINA NJENGA, after resigning as RUTO’s advisor sparks speculations! (LOOK)





Friday, July 18, 2025 - A photo of Moses Kuria meeting former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has stirred political debate and speculation online.

Kuria, who recently resigned as President Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, is pictured in high spirits, lifting Njenga’s hand in a gesture many interpreted as symbolic - possibly an endorsement.

The image has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens viewing it as a subtle political message aimed at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the current de facto Mt Kenya leader.

Gachagua and Njenga have long been at odds, and alleged Mungiki sympathizers were recently accused of disrupting Gachagua’s rallies in the region.

Others believe Kuria’s resignation may have been strategic - part of a broader plan by Ruto to align with figures like Njenga in a bid to counter Gachagua’s growing influence ahead of the 2027 elections.