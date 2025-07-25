Man busted by his girlfriend salivating on a well-endowed LADY’s NYASH in public then this happens! Eh! Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - It’s not unusual for men to sneak a glance when a stunning woman walks by, but it gets risky when they’re with their girlfriends.

A viral video has left netizens in stitches after capturing a hilarious moment where a man was nearly caught red-handed ogling a curvy woman.

As he walked with his girlfriend, he couldn’t resist turning to get a second look at her figure.

Just as his girlfriend noticed and looked ready to confront him, a passing stranger quickly stepped in to save the day.

The man pretended he was greeting the woman’s boyfriend, explaining that’s why the guy had turned - cleverly diverting suspicion.

To everyone’s surprise, the trick worked, and the couple continued walking, the girlfriend even smiling.

While netizens praised the stranger’s quick thinking, many warned men not to test this move in real life - it may not always end so smoothly.

Watch the skit.

