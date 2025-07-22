Above the law? GEORGE RUTO’s Money Fest matatu captured on camera being driven recklessly on the wrong side of the road, posing danger to other road users (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A flashy matatu linked to President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, is once again under public scrutiny for flouting traffic laws.

The matatu dubbed “Money Fest,” and which is famous for its loud music, flashy LED lights, and eye-catching graffiti, was captured on video being driven recklessly on the wrong side of the road, posing a serious danger to other motorists and pedestrians.

In the viral footage, the multi-million shilling vehicle can be seen speeding against traffic in an apparent attempt to beat congestion, an illegal maneuver that has left many Kenyans outraged.

“This is how accidents happen. If it were an ordinary matatu, NTSA would have acted by now,” one social media user commented.

This is not the first time Money Fest has made headlines.

Back in January, the same matatu was impounded after another video surfaced showing the driver violating traffic rules.

The driver was arrested and later released, fueling public concern over possible preferential treatment.

The latest incident has reignited debate about impunity on Kenyan roads, with many questioning whether those connected to the country’s political elite are subject to the same laws as everyone else.

GEORGE RUTO’s Money Fest pic.twitter.com/YNEDr4Lz67 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST