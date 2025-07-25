An X user narrates encounter with Speaker AMASON KINGI’s girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, at a high-end Kilimani club - Escorted by bodyguard to the washrooms

Friday, July 25, 2025 - An X user has narrated an unexpected encounter with Haentel Wanjiru, the girlfriend of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, at an upscale nightclub in Kilimani.
According to the user, he spotted Haentel enjoying a lively
night out with her close friends, sipping on expensive liquor in the VIP
section of the trendy club.
What caught the user’s attention, however, was the tight
security surrounding her.
She was accompanied by a bodyguard who remained alert throughout the
evening, keeping a watchful eye on the group.
In a rare move that raised eyebrows among patrons, the
bodyguard even escorted
Haentel and her friends to the washrooms, ensuring no one got
too close.
The sighting comes amid persistent rumours that Kingi had parted
ways with the high-end socialite.
However, this public appearance, complete with visible
security detail, seems to suggest the two are very much still together.
