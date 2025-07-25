An X user narrates encounter with Speaker AMASON KINGI’s girlfriend, HAENTEL WANJIRU, at a high-end Kilimani club - Escorted by bodyguard to the washrooms







Friday, July 25, 2025 - An X user has narrated an unexpected encounter with Haentel Wanjiru, the girlfriend of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, at an upscale nightclub in Kilimani.

According to the user, he spotted Haentel enjoying a lively night out with her close friends, sipping on expensive liquor in the VIP section of the trendy club.

What caught the user’s attention, however, was the tight security surrounding her.

She was accompanied by a bodyguard who remained alert throughout the evening, keeping a watchful eye on the group.

In a rare move that raised eyebrows among patrons, the bodyguard even escorted Haentel and her friends to the washrooms, ensuring no one got too close.

The sighting comes amid persistent rumours that Kingi had parted ways with the high-end socialite.

However, this public appearance, complete with visible security detail, seems to suggest the two are very much still together.





