Trending! Bride’s wild wedding day prank on groom leaves netizens in stitches - The guy almost suffered heart-attack (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A video of a bride pulling an over-the-top prank on her groom during their wedding day has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches.

In the now-trending clip, the bride is seen already dressed in her stunning white gown inside a house, setting the scene for a dramatic surprise.

As the groom approaches and opens the door, the bride pretends to be held at gunpoint by a hidden “assailant.”

She pleads tearfully with the invisible attacker not to harm her on their big day.

Seconds later, loud gunshot-like sounds erupt, and the bride dramatically collapses to the floor.

The visibly terrified groom slams the door and sprints away, running for his dear life.

Moments later, the bride appears on the balcony and calls out to him, revealing it was all just a prank.

His shocked reaction has since gone viral.

The prank has sparked mixed reactions online with ome viewers joking that the groom’s flight response shows he wouldn’t “die for love,” while others argued the prank was too extreme — with a few even saying they’d call off the wedding entirely.

Watch the video.

The husband ran very far o. pic.twitter.com/yrCSd99C38 — Donald (@RealDonaldDoo) July 11, 2025