Controversial Kenyan entrepreneur SPARKY apologises for calling Kenyans above 35 years and don't own cars ‘failures’ after Kenyans boycott his services (VIDEO)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan entrepreneur, Sparky, has issued a public apology after facing intense backlash from netizens over a viral video in which he mocked Kenyans aged 35 and above who still rely on matatus for transport.

In the controversial clip, Sparky branded such individuals as "failures," sparking outrage across social media.

The remarks quickly triggered a boycott of his beauty product business, with many Kenyans calling out his insensitivity and arrogance.

Facing mounting pressure, Sparky released an apology video claiming his comments were made in jest and urging the public not to take his words to heart.

Despite the apology, the damage seems far from repaired.

Kenyans flooded the comments section, warning him against pride and arrogance, drawing comparisons to other entrepreneurs who fell from grace after belittling the public.

Some even referenced disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo, who once mocked fans only to later appeal for public support.

It remains to be seen if Sparky can recover his brand image - or if the boycott will leave a lasting impact.

Watch the video and reactions.

SPARKY apologises for calling Kenyans above 35 years and don't own cars ‘failures’ pic.twitter.com/B21qf9PjjP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 21, 2025

