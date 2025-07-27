Defiant SAMIDOH leads anti-RUTO 'wantam' chants in Nairobi homecoming party - ‘Hii Kenya si ya mtu’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Mugithi sensation Samidoh Muchoki made a bold return to Kenya after months in the United States with a grand homecoming bash on Saturday, July 26th, at a buzzing city club packed to the brim.

The crowd came for the music, but it was the message that stole the night.

In a now-viral clip, Samidoh electrified the stage with “Kirinyaga ya Itungati,” tweaking its lyrics to cheer on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The bold move came just weeks after Gachagua openly criticized President William Ruto’s administration - and it seems Samidoh is standing with him.

Mid-performance, the singer launched into a fiery chant in Kikuyu: “Hii Kenya si ya mtu. Mmeshindwa na muwachane na Gachagua” (“This Kenya doesn’t belong to one person. You’ve failed - leave Gachagua alone”).

The crowd roared as he cheekily added, “You guys are saying ‘Wantam’, do you know I have small kids? Harambeee!”

The “Wantam” slogan, which is a rallying call to make Ruto a one term President by voting him out in 2027 elections, rang loudly through the venue.

Samidoh’s act of defiance comes amid reports he’s fighting to quit the National Police Service and block disciplinary charges.

Once hailed as a singing cop, he now seems ready to trade the badge for the stage - especially after Gachagua urged him to ditch the KSh 40K job for his multimillion-shilling music career.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST