A man found dead inside his car in Kisumu under mysterious circumstances (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Residents of Kisumu were left in shock after a man was found dead inside his car under unclear circumstances.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle had been parked by the roadside for several hours with the engine running before concerned passersby raised the alarm.

In the video, the residents are seen milling around the car, speaking in hushed tones.

“Ni stress ya bibi,” one of the residents is heard saying.

Police were called to the scene and broke into the vehicle, only to discover the lifeless body of the man slumped over the steering wheel.

Preliminary reports indicate no visible injuries, and police are not ruling out poisoning, medical complications or possible foul play.

Watch the video.

A man was found dead in his car in Kisumu! pic.twitter.com/GjUs2RGV6P — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 25, 2025

