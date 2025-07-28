Gatundu North MP, NJOROGE KURURIA, warns President RUTO against RAILA ODINGA's political maneuvers - “You are being played”







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Njoroge Kururia, has urged President William Ruto to be cautious in his political dealings with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

In a statement to Kenyans, Kururia pointed to recent comments made by senior ODM figures, including CS John Mbadi, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, MPs Babu Owino and James Orengo, as evidence that Raila could be playing a deeper political game.

“Observing the utterances from CS John Mbadi, Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo, and friends, Raila Odinga is playing William Samoei Ruto. Ruto, beware,” Kururia cautioned.

His remarks come after Raila defended Sifuna over his recent criticism of the UDA-ODM MoU and calls for Ruto’s removal from office.

While speaking in Kakamega on July 25th, Raila emphasized that ODM members are free to express divergent views.

“Everybody has a right to speak their mind. That is democracy, and that is what ODM stands for,” Raila said.

On July 22nd, Sifuna declared that ousting President Ruto is a “national priority,” accusing the Government of trampling on the Constitution and human rights.

He cited the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody as a direct violation of the spirit of cooperation between ODM and UDA, warning that such incidents undermine the legitimacy of the current Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST