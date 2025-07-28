Celebrity couple NADIA MUKAMI and ARROW BWOY reveal they’re expecting another baby boy with heartwarming PHOTOs





Monday, July 28, 2025 - Kenyan pop star, Nadia Mukami, and her longtime partner, fellow musician Arrow Bwoy, have delighted fans with the news that they’re expecting their second child, another baby boy!

The couple took to Instagram to share the announcement in a heartwarming, blue-themed photoshoot featuring their firstborn son, Kai.

The backdrop, reading “A Little Piece of Heaven” alongside the name “KIYAN,” gave fans a sweet glimpse into their growing family’s joy.



In a lighthearted caption, Nadia wrote, “MAMA BOYS. Behold, we can’t wait to meet you, baby boy,” adding that 90% of their fans had guessed the gender wrong.

“I was shocked as well. But behold, God is good, He has bestowed us another son.”

Arrow Bwoy joined in the excitement with a playful caption: “Boys Club innit.”

While fans flooded the comments with love and well wishes, some cheekily pushed for a baby girl next.

Nadia, however, quickly shut that down with a humorous clapback: “Mnataka niwablacklist si ndio? Nimemaliza” - loosely translated to, “You want me to block you? I’m done.”