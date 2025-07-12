GACHAGUA confirms plans to take President RUTO to ICC over state-sanctioned killings and abductions in Kenya

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that he has constituted a special team to collect evidence against President William Ruto for crimes he claims are admissible before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Speaking in Seattle, Washington State, on Friday, Gachagua
alleged that recent killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances in Kenya
amount to serious human rights violations.
He said his team is documenting these atrocities with the
aim of filing a case against President Ruto at The Hague.
“I want to confirm that I have put up a team that is
documenting all the atrocities, the killings, displacements, disappearances,
and abductions taking place in Kenya,” Gachagua stated.
Calling on Kenyans abroad to support the cause, Gachagua
urged collective action to "liberate the country" and ensure
President Ruto is held accountable.
Gachagua further claimed that Ruto's earlier ICC case,
linked to the 2007 post-election violence, was only suspended and not
terminated.
Gachagua believes the new evidence will revive the matter.
He cited alarming insecurity, saying many Kenyans now live
in fear.
According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights
(KNCHR), over 30 people died during the recent Saba Saba protests.
The KNCHR accused police of collaborating with armed gangs.
