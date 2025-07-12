GACHAGUA confirms plans to take President RUTO to ICC over state-sanctioned killings and abductions in Kenya







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that he has constituted a special team to collect evidence against President William Ruto for crimes he claims are admissible before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking in Seattle, Washington State, on Friday, Gachagua alleged that recent killings, abductions, and enforced disappearances in Kenya amount to serious human rights violations.

He said his team is documenting these atrocities with the aim of filing a case against President Ruto at The Hague.

“I want to confirm that I have put up a team that is documenting all the atrocities, the killings, displacements, disappearances, and abductions taking place in Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

Calling on Kenyans abroad to support the cause, Gachagua urged collective action to "liberate the country" and ensure President Ruto is held accountable.

Gachagua further claimed that Ruto's earlier ICC case, linked to the 2007 post-election violence, was only suspended and not terminated.

Gachagua believes the new evidence will revive the matter.

He cited alarming insecurity, saying many Kenyans now live in fear.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), over 30 people died during the recent Saba Saba protests.

The KNCHR accused police of collaborating with armed gangs.