Shame! EUGENE WAMALWA dodges Ksh 33K hotel bill, LADY loses job after covering it herself (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary and DAP-K party leader, Eugene Wamalwa, is facing public backlash after being accused of failing to settle a Ksh 33,000 bill at a high-end city hotel, an incident that allegedly led to the dismissal of a hotel employee.

A woman who worked as a marketer at the hotel claims she booked accommodation for Wamalwa and another unnamed politician, along with their security teams.

After spending the night at the hotel, Wamalwa and his team reportedly incurred a total bill of Ksh 33,000.

While the other politician cleared his bill, Wamalwa is said to have left without paying, despite several reminders.

The lady says she reached out to Wamalwa through all available channels, only to be blocked by his Personal Assistant.

With pressure mounting from hotel management, she had no choice but to pay the bill from her own pocket.

Unfortunately, she was fired from her job over the incident.

“I lost my job over this. I paid the Ksh 33,000 myself. It’s been a year and he’s never refunded me,” she said in the emotional video.

EUGENE WAMALWA dodges Ksh 33K hotel bill, LADY loses job after covering it herself pic.twitter.com/vdZrFiv8Te — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2025

