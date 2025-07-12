RAILA’s wife, MAMA IDA ODINGA, pleads with youth to shun protests amid rising death toll - ‘If you go and get killed…”







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Ida Odinga, wife of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has made a heartfelt appeal to Kenyan youth to stay away from ongoing anti-Government protests.

Speaking on Friday, July 11th, in Migori during the burial of Suna West MP, Peter Masara's son, Ida expressed deep concern over the growing number of young lives lost during recent protests.

She urged youth to consider the pain their families endure when they are killed in such confrontations.

"Before you go out to demonstrate, think about where you come from. If you go and get killed, your mothers - and I - are left grieving. I plead with you, do not go," she said.

Ida also condemned police brutality, accusing security officers of using excessive force on unarmed youth.

Drawing on personal experience, she likened the pain of mothers burying their children to the biblical story of Rachel weeping for her sons.

"When we read the Bible, Rachel was very saddened when male children were being killed.”

“In the same way, I am not happy in any way about the killing and maiming of our youth. It doesn't depend on where. It is wrong by all means, and I am very annoyed," said Ida.

Recently ordained as a Canon in the Anglican Church of Kenya, Ida also sharply rebuked youth at the burial who heckled and pushed an ODM Governor, calling the behaviour “uncouth” and disrespectful.

“I was very annoyed by your bad behaviour. There is no way you can push a Governor that way.”

“We are here to mourn, we are not here to politic. That is very uncouth and should not be repeated," Ida said.

Her remarks come as Kenya witnesses a wave of youth-led demonstrations driven by economic hardship and alleged police violence.

According to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), over 30 young people were killed during the Saba Saba protests alone.