Vocal ODM MP slams RUTO’s Government for backing LGBTQ rights UN vote - “Outright unacceptable”







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Outspoken Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has strongly criticized the Kenyan Government's support for a recent United Nations resolution aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from violence and discrimination.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 9th, Kaluma accused the Government of abandoning the nation’s cultural values by backing what he called a “Western imposition.”

The resolution, passed by the UN Human Rights Council with 29 votes in favor - including Kenya’s - seeks to renew the mandate of an independent expert on LGBTQ+ rights.

“Homosexuality and LGBTQ+ perversion, imposed upon developing nations by the West, is destroying our societies,” Kaluma wrote.

“It is repugnant to our culture, detrimental to health, contrary to our faiths, and outright unacceptable.”

Kaluma argued that even Western nations are now retreating from their earlier embrace of LGBTQ+ rights, referencing recent legislative shifts in the US and Europe.

He called on the Kenyan Government to reverse its decision, warning that Parliament will reject any treaty or agreement perceived to promote LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

“Our cultural values are priceless and cannot be traded for anything under the sun,” he said.

The resolution, passed on July 7th, allows South African expert Graeme Reid to continue monitoring and reporting on LGBTQ+ rights violations globally.

Kenya’s vote alongside countries like Germany and Chile signals a shift that is now sparking both praise and backlash back home.

