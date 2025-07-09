Vocal ODM MP slams RUTO’s Government for backing LGBTQ rights UN vote - “Outright unacceptable”

Wednesday, July 9,
2025 - Outspoken Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has strongly criticized
the Kenyan Government’s support for a recent United Nations resolution aimed at
protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from violence and discrimination.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 9th,
Kaluma accused the Government of abandoning the nation’s cultural values by
backing what he called a “Western imposition.”
The resolution, passed by the UN Human Rights Council with
29 votes in favor - including Kenya’s - seeks to renew the mandate of an
independent expert on LGBTQ+ rights.
“Homosexuality and LGBTQ+ perversion, imposed upon
developing nations by the West, is destroying our societies,” Kaluma wrote.
“It is repugnant to our culture, detrimental to health,
contrary to our faiths, and outright unacceptable.”
Kaluma argued that even Western nations are now retreating
from their earlier embrace of LGBTQ+ rights, referencing recent legislative
shifts in the US and Europe.
He called on the Kenyan Government to reverse its decision,
warning that Parliament will reject any treaty or agreement perceived to
promote LGBTQ+ rights in the country.
“Our cultural values are priceless and cannot be traded for
anything under the sun,” he said.
The resolution, passed on July 7th, allows South
African expert Graeme Reid to continue monitoring and reporting on LGBTQ+
rights violations globally.
Kenya’s vote alongside countries like Germany and Chile
signals a shift that is now sparking both praise and backlash back home.
