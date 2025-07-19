Future Model! This student from a Girls High School in Homa Bay showing off her talent during cultural day has wowed netizens (WATCH)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - A student from a girls' high school in Homa Bay County has wowed netizens after a video of her strutting confidently down a makeshift runway went viral.

Dressed in sleek black pants and a white top, the young fashionista stole the show at a school talent event with her commanding walk, graceful poses, and undeniable charisma.

Cheers erupted from her classmates as she owned the moment, radiating confidence and charm.

Netizens were quick to shower her with praise, with many saying she has all it takes to conquer real fashion runways in the future.

Watch the video.

Kenya’s next supermodel.......in Form 2 pic.twitter.com/H0nM4XE86F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST