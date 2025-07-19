MOSIRIA offers controversial ‘content creator’ ALICIA KANINI 50K–100K monthly job to quit OF (LOOK)







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has offered controversial content creator, Alicia Kanini, a monthly salary of Ksh 50,000–100,000 to quit OnlyFans.

Mosiria’s offer follows his sharp criticism of Kanini’s viral content, which he labels as a form of "online pollution" that he insists falls within his environmental mandate.

Earlier, Mosiria had called for the arrest of the Alicia Kanini, describing her content as ‘morally degrading.”

Mosiria invoked Section 181 of the Kenyan Penal Code, which prohibits the creation and distribution of such content.

Mosiria expressed concern that such content not only violates public decency but could also influence young girls negatively.

“We must draw a line,” he said. “Celebrating such acts sends the wrong message. Alicia Kanini should be arrested and charged to set a clear example.”

While acknowledging Alicia's beauty and influence, Mosiria offered a personal appeal: “You are uniting East Africa. You’re beautiful, you’re young, and you can have anything you want - including a wealthy husband.”

“But remember, one day your children will see those videos. What will you tell them?”

MOSIRIA offers controversial ‘content creator’ ALICIA KANINI 50K–100K monthly job to quit OF pic.twitter.com/D2o1DA973L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025

