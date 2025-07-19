Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI’s weight gain sets tongues wagging - See her latest PHOTO

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Renowned Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has sparked online buzz after netizens noticed a visible change in her appearance, particularly her noticeable weight gain in recent photos.

The seasoned media personality, known for her glamorous on-screen presence, shared a photo posing on the rooftop and as usual, the internet was divided, with some calling out those body shaming her, reminding critics that weight fluctuations are normal, especially for mothers.

See the photo.

