FAROUK KIBET eloped with the widow of the late Malava MP MALULU IJENDI just a month after his burial - EUGENE WAMALWA spills the beans (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has made sensational claims against Farouk Kibet, President William Ruto’s influential political aide, during a charged rally.

Wamalwa alleged that Farouk secretly eloped with the widow of the late Malava MP, Malulu Injendi, barely a month after his burial, a move he described as “a grave disrespect” to Luyha culture and traditions.

“You started eyeing Malulu’s wife even before he was buried. You should respect the Luyha culture,” Wamalwa roared as the crowd cheered him.

The former CS didn’t mince his words, further accusing Farouk of mocking and demeaning Luyha men by using them for entertainment at political rallies.

“You should respect Luyha men, Farouk. Stop parading them in rallies to dance for you. Those are men with children. It is shameful,” he added.

Watch the video.

FAROUK KIBET eloped with the widow of the late Malava MP MALULU IJENDI just a month after his burial pic.twitter.com/Yo2bRil1ZF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST