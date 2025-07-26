‘She must have been ov…..’ – This Viral VIDEO of a beautiful LADY getting cozy with her boyfriend in a Matatu has set tongues wagging





Saturday, July 26, 2025 - A video of a young couple sharing an affectionate moment in a matatu has taken social media by storm.

The clip shows a radiant young woman playfully interacting with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

Unbothered by fellow passengers, the duo appeared completely lost in each other’s gaze, sharing laughs and getting a little handsy - prompting a wave of online reactions.

While some netizens found the moment sweet and swoon-worthy, others couldn’t help but joke that the lady might have been in that ‘period of the month’, suggesting her affection was hormonally driven.

Whether science or spontaneity, the matatu moment has certainly left tongues wagging.

Watch the video

Love is beautiful pic.twitter.com/kGhsKtk8Ul — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2025