RUTO’s powerful aide, FAROUK KIBET, asks MILLIE ODHIAMBO to dance for the crowd as other leaders, including GACHAGUA, accuse him of disrespecting women (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, is once again under fire after a viral video showed him publicly asking Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, to dance for a crowd during a recent political function.

In the clip, Farouk takes the microphone and asks the charged crowd: “Ako sawa, si sawa?”

The crowd responds enthusiastically: “Ako sawa!”

He then instructs the seasoned ODM MP to entertain the crowd with a dance.

To the surprise of many, Millie Odhiambo played along, momentarily entertaining the crowd with a spirited dance, “shaking what her mama gave her”, as the crowd cheered.

The video has sparked reactions online, with critics accusing Farouk of demeaning women in leadership and reducing them to performers at public functions.

Farouk has developed a pattern of parading women at political events, often asking them to dance and praising their beauty in objectifying terms.

His actions have been condemned by various leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who urged him to respect women leaders.

Watch the video.

FAROUK KIBET asks MILLIE ODHIAMBO to dance for the crowd pic.twitter.com/dGrvXKimRB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST