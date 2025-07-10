EXPOSED! Belgut MP and RUTO’s ally, NELSON KOECH, is building a lavish hotel after hiving off Ngong Forest (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech, a close ally of President William Ruto, is at the center of a growing scandal after revelations surfaced linking him to the illegal acquisition of part of Ngong Forest for the construction of a multi-million-shilling hotel.

According to whistleblower, a section of the protected forest has been mysteriously fenced off and cleared to pave way for the construction of the hotel.

Photos shared online show heavy machinery on-site as the construction continues.

The development comes amid a wave of national discontent over the misuse of public land and growing impunity among political elites.