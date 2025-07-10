EXPOSED! Belgut MP and RUTO’s ally, NELSON KOECH, is building a lavish hotel after hiving off Ngong Forest (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 10,
2025 - Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech,
a close ally of President William Ruto, is at the center of a growing scandal
after revelations surfaced linking him to the illegal acquisition of part of Ngong
Forest for the
construction of a multi-million-shilling hotel.
According to whistleblower, a section of the protected
forest has been mysteriously fenced off and cleared to pave way for the
construction of the hotel.
Photos shared online show heavy machinery on-site as the
construction continues.
The development comes amid a wave of national discontent
over the misuse of public land and growing impunity among political elites.
