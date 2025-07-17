17-year-old boy ELIJAH MUTHOKA was shot dead by police during June 25th protests - Heartbreaking PHOTOs & VIDEO of his burial

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Tears flowed freely as Elijah Muthoka, the 17-year-old student who was shot dead by police during the June 25th Gen Z protests, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by family, friends, and fellow youth.
Elijah, described by his teachers and neighbours as bright,
humble, and full of promise, became one of the youngest victims of the brutal
crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.
Emotions ran high as heartbreaking photos and video showed
family members overcome with grief, especially his mother, who had to be
supported during the burial.
Elijah’s tragic death has reignited anger across the
country, with Kenyans demanding justice not just for him, but for all victims
of police violence.
Human rights groups have condemned the use of live bullets
on unarmed protesters and are calling for the prosecution of officers involved
in the killings.
See photos and video of the burial ceremony.
