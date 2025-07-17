17-year-old boy ELIJAH MUTHOKA was shot dead by police during June 25th protests - Heartbreaking PHOTOs & VIDEO of his burial







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Tears flowed freely as Elijah Muthoka, the 17-year-old student who was shot dead by police during the June 25th Gen Z protests, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by family, friends, and fellow youth.

Elijah, described by his teachers and neighbours as bright, humble, and full of promise, became one of the youngest victims of the brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

Emotions ran high as heartbreaking photos and video showed family members overcome with grief, especially his mother, who had to be supported during the burial.

Elijah’s tragic death has reignited anger across the country, with Kenyans demanding justice not just for him, but for all victims of police violence.

Human rights groups have condemned the use of live bullets on unarmed protesters and are calling for the prosecution of officers involved in the killings.

See photos and video of the burial ceremony.

Elijah Muthoka was the only son of Magdalene Mwongeli.



How many will we bury?#StopKillingUs pic.twitter.com/2XtZMZUudf — Cop Shakur (@copshakur) July 9, 2025