Instant Karma! This LADY went berserk and tried to attack a bartender in a club then this happened - Painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - In a now-viral video circulating online, a woman at a club learned the hard way that karma moves fast - and sometimes painfully.

The clip shows the visibly agitated lady hurling insults at a calm bartender behind the counter.

Things escalate when she attempts to climb over the counter using a stool.

But in an unexpected twist, the stool wobbles, buckles under her weight, and sends her tumbling awkwardly to the floor.

The video has sparked wild reactions with netizens calling it a case of “deserved karma,” while others pointed out that the footage likely saved the bartender from false accusations.

“If this wasn’t recorded, the story would be ‘Bartender pushes woman,’” one user wrote.

Though a few sympathized with the woman’s fall, most agreed: the moment was painfully hilarious.

Watch the video.