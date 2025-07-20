This bold LUO LADY getting down to a popular Ohangla song in a city club has sparked reactions - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Luo ladies are known for their fierce confidence and bold fashion sense, especially on a night out.
One such stunner recently stole the spotlight at a Nairobi
club in a daring outfit that turned heads instantly.
In the now-viral video, the curvy queen is seen dancing to a
popular Ohangla tune, fully owning the moment and clearly enjoying the
attention her daring style and moves attracted.
Watch the video
LUO style.... pic.twitter.com/SgDvGjo67I— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments