Drama in Kayole! Depressed woman climbs on top of a matatu and pulls shocking stunts, leaving bystanders stunned (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Kayole after a woman, believed to be suffering from severe depression, caused a major scene by climbing on top of a matatu and pulled shocking stunts, in full view of the public.

In the video, the unidentified woman is seen balancing precariously on the roof of the Kayole-bound matatu, gesturing wildly and shouting incoherently as stunned onlookers watch in disbelief.

A curious crowd gathered around, some filming the incident while others tried to plead with her to come down.

The smartly dressed woman appeared emotionally disturbed, and attempts by the matatu crew and passersby to calm her down were unsuccessful.

Watch the video.

She was spotted on top of a matatu in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/AlsmSXZ1XK — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 28, 2025

