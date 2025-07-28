"DISGRACE! Meru School students captured on camera heavily drunk - Videos spark outrage







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Videos have surfaced on social media showing a group of Meru School students reporting back to school visibly drunk.

In the now-viral clips, the boys are seen staggering uncontrollably after alighting from a matatu, with one student so intoxicated that he had to be physically supported by his colleagues.

The videos have triggered massive outrage online, with netizens condemning the behavior and pointing fingers at failed parenting and moral decay among the youth.

“This is not just indiscipline, it's a sign of a generation spiraling out of control,” one user wrote.

Others called for urgent intervention from both school administration and parents, warning that such trends could destroy the future of many promising students.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over increasing alcohol and drug abuse among school-going teenagers.

Watch the videos HERE>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST