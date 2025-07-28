See how RUTO’s boys are living large as Kenyans grapple with the harsh economy - FLASHA MWATHA and crew spotted downing expensive liquor at SUDI’s lavish Kapseret mansion (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - Photos have emerged showing Flasha Mwatha, one of Ruto’s loudest defenders, alongside a group of well-connected political allies, indulging in an extravagant party at Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s palatial home in Uasin Gishu County, as millions of Kenyans continue to reel under the weight of unbearable economic hardships.

The photos paint a shocking contrast to the reality faced by ordinary Kenyans.

In the photos, Mwatha and company are seen lounging in luxury, popping premium liquor bottles worth tens of thousands of shillings.

The group flew to Sudi’s home using Ruto’s privately-owned chopper.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST