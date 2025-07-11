Drama as looters return stolen goods from County Supermarket after 14-day ultimatum - Some abandon items by the roadside (VIDEO)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - There was drama in Kagio town after individuals who looted County Supermarket during the Saba Saba protests began returning stolen goods, with some even abandoning them along the roadside, days before the expiry of a 14-day ultimatum issued by the furious owner.

In a viral video circulating online, some of the returned items are seen being transported in a pickup, while others were discreetly dropped at a local police station.

The owner of the supermarket had earlier warned that anyone who failed to return the stolen goods within two weeks would face dire consequences.

While she did not reveal what actions would be taken, rumors quickly spread that she had turned to black magic, consulting a witch doctor to “spiritually summon” her stolen merchandise back.

Fearing supernatural repercussions, the looters began surrendering the items.

The incident has sparked both laughter and disbelief across social media, with many praising the supermarket owner for using “unconventional” means to recover her stolen items.

Watch the video.

Drama as looters return stolen goods from County Supermarket after 14-day ultimatum - Some abandon items by the roadside pic.twitter.com/ifWbIItsNG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2025

