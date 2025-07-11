Thief caught and forced to dance Amapiano in pain after beating - Hilarious video goes viral







Friday, June 11, 2024 - A suspected thief got more than he bargained for after he was caught stealing, only to be beaten and then forced to dance to Amapiano as amused onlookers filmed the bizarre punishment.

In the now-viral video, the man, visibly bruised and in pain, is seen busting Amapiano dance moves as a crowd cheers, laughs, and throws playful insults his way.

The suspect had broken into someone’s home and attempted to flee before being chased down and cornered by members of the public.

Instead of handing him directly to the police, the crowd decided to give him some beatings and then forced him to entertain them with Amapiano moves while nursing his bruises.

Watch the video.

Thief caught and forced to dance Amapiano in pain after beating pic.twitter.com/8LBgePVHwr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 11, 2025

