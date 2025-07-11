From Kangemi to the world: BRADLY MARONGO alias GEN Z GOLIATH teases his new Netflix movie shot in Romania (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 11, 2025 - Rising Kenyan sensation, Bradly Marongo, popularly known as “Gen Z Goliath,” is making major moves on the global stage - and he just gave fans a sneak peek of what’s coming next.

The former Kangemi hustler and digital star took to social media to tease his upcoming Netflix movie shot in Romania, where he had camped for almost a month, shooting the movie with global movie stars.

The 27-year-old shot to fame during the Gen Z protests in August 2024.

Standing at over 8 feet tall, he first caught the public’s eye when a video of him calmly walking during the Gen Z protests went viral on social media.

Since going viral, Bradley has travelled across the country for interviews and brand deals.

He has worked with top local companies like Khushi Motors, Mobile-Hub Kenya, and Bespoke City Exclusive, which even designed a custom suit just for him.

