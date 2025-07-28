Caught on Camera! An unidentified person filmed performing witchcraft at a residence in Kapsabet at night (VIDEO)

Monday, July 28, 2025 - A chilling video has emerged online showing a mysterious individual allegedly engaging in a bizarre act of witchcraft outside a private residence in Kapsabet.
According to a Facebook user who shared the video, the
incident took place at around 2:00 AM, while he was spending the night at
a friend’s home.
“I was sleeping over at a friend's house in Kapsabet
when I was startled by flashing lights around 2 AM. Upon investigating, I saw
someone digging in the ground with a knife and disposing of the soil on the
nearby grass,” he wrote in a post.
In the video, the mysterious man appears to conduct
ritual-like practices under the cover of darkness.
The witness believes the strange activity is linked to witchcraft, citing
the timing, the use of a knife, and the scattering of soil as clear signs of an
occult practice.
Watch the video.
An unidentified person filmed performing witchcraft at a residence in Kapsabet at night pic.twitter.com/9eyPzVndFO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025
