Caught on Camera! An unidentified person filmed performing witchcraft at a residence in Kapsabet at night (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A chilling video has emerged online showing a mysterious individual allegedly engaging in a bizarre act of witchcraft outside a private residence in Kapsabet.

According to a Facebook user who shared the video, the incident took place at around 2:00 AM, while he was spending the night at a friend’s home.

“I was sleeping over at a friend's house in Kapsabet when I was startled by flashing lights around 2 AM. Upon investigating, I saw someone digging in the ground with a knife and disposing of the soil on the nearby grass,” he wrote in a post.

In the video, the mysterious man appears to conduct ritual-like practices under the cover of darkness.

The witness believes the strange activity is linked to witchcraft, citing the timing, the use of a knife, and the scattering of soil as clear signs of an occult practice.

Watch the video.

An unidentified person filmed performing witchcraft at a residence in Kapsabet at night pic.twitter.com/9eyPzVndFO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

