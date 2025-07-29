House party drama as a jealous LADY goes berserk and assaults boyfriend for dancing with another lady (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - House parties rarely disappoint when it comes to drama, and a viral video making rounds online proves just that.

In the clip, a stunning woman is seen dancing alone, clearly vibing with the music.

A man tries to join her, but she smoothly sidesteps him, choosing to continue her solo dance.

Embarrassed, he stands nearby, watching her dance.

Moments later, another woman storms into the room, spots him eyeing the dancer, and without warning, punches him in the face as the video cuts off abruptly.

Netizens have had a field day, trolling the poor guy for being rejected and assaulted in the blink of an eye.

Talk about getting curved and clobbered - house party edition!

Watch the video

What the hell did I just watch ?? pic.twitter.com/JEzLwpTdVR — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) July 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST