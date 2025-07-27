DIRTY LAUNDRY!! Former Nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA’s private secrets exposed







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Controversial social media personality, Aoko Otieno, has launched a scathing attack against former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, making deeply personal allegations during a heated online exchange.

In a now-viral rant, Aoko alleged intimate details about Orwoba’s private life, using strong language and provocative accusations that many online users have described as invasive and inappropriate.

While Aoko’s supporters hailed her boldness, critics quickly condemned the tone and content of the remarks, calling them a “new low” in Kenya’s social media discourse.

The feud appears to be part of a long-standing ideological and personal rivalry between the two outspoken women, both known for their unfiltered views.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.





