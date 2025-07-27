“Bye bye pregnancy scares” - LADY reveals why she doesn’t want to have kids as she celebrates 34th birthday by getting her tubes tied (PHOTO)

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - For her 34th birthday, South African woman, Vhahangwele Rashaka, gave herself an unconventional but deeply personal gift: tubal ligation, a permanent procedure to prevent pregnancy.
Marking the occasion, she posted a smiling selfie with the
caption, “Finally tied my tubes for my 34th birthday. Bye bye contraceptives
and pregnancy scares.”
Sharing her story online, Vhahangwele boldly embraced a life
choice many still find controversial.
“I like quiet places
- kids don’t give me that,” she explained. “I get overstimulated very fast. I
love children… for two hours. Then I want them out of my space.”
A medical doctor by profession, Vhahangwele works night
shifts in maternity and says her front-row view of pregnancy has only deepened
her fears.
“I can't imagine life with pregnancy - it terrifies me,” she
shared.
She also pointed to her career and academic goals as driving
forces behind the decision:
“I don’t want to take a step back from school or work.
Parenting won’t help.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments