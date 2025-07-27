“Bye bye pregnancy scares” - LADY reveals why she doesn’t want to have kids as she celebrates 34th birthday by getting her tubes tied (PHOTO)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - For her 34th birthday, South African woman, Vhahangwele Rashaka, gave herself an unconventional but deeply personal gift: tubal ligation, a permanent procedure to prevent pregnancy.

Marking the occasion, she posted a smiling selfie with the caption, “Finally tied my tubes for my 34th birthday. Bye bye contraceptives and pregnancy scares.”

Sharing her story online, Vhahangwele boldly embraced a life choice many still find controversial.

“I like quiet places - kids don’t give me that,” she explained. “I get overstimulated very fast. I love children… for two hours. Then I want them out of my space.”

A medical doctor by profession, Vhahangwele works night shifts in maternity and says her front-row view of pregnancy has only deepened her fears.

“I can't imagine life with pregnancy - it terrifies me,” she shared.

She also pointed to her career and academic goals as driving forces behind the decision:

“I don’t want to take a step back from school or work. Parenting won’t help.”

