CHARLENE RUTO’s best friend and Nominated MCA, SHIRLEEN WAMBUI, embroiled in a club fight at Embassy Lounge during SAMIDOH’s homecoming event (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Drama erupted at the Embassy Lounge on Thika Road during Samidoh’s highly anticipated homecoming show, when nominated MCA, Shirleen Wambui, a close friend of Charlene Ruto, was involved in a violent altercation with Samuel Ireri, an aspiring Embu politician.

Sources indicate that the clash stemmed from political disagreements between the two.

The situation escalated when Shaban Gichuhi, a known ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Roysambu parliamentary hopeful, joined in and reportedly attacked Ireri alongside Shirleen.





The confrontation, which played out in full view of shocked revelers, disrupted Samidoh’s performance for several minutes before fellow clubgoers intervened to defuse the chaos.

Watch the videos