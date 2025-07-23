City lawyer NAFTAL OBWACHA’s estranged wife, SAMANTHA, admits dumping him for Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU - Reveals mheshimiwa pays daughter’s fees at International School and funds their soft life





Wednesday, July 22, 2025 - City lawyer Naftal Obwacha’s estranged wife, Samantha Nyanchama, has openly admitted that she left Obwacha for a sitting Member of Parliament, confirming rumors that have been swirling online.

She revealed that the flamboyant mheshimiwa not only treats her with respect, but has also taken full responsibility for her daughter, after Obwacha turned into a deadbeat dad following their messy divorce.

According to Samantha, the mheshimiwa is paying school fees for her daughter at an international school and is currently treating the little girl to a vacation in Mombasa.

The mheshimiwa in question is widely believed to be Nyabari Masaba MP, Daniel Manduku, a wealthy politician known for his insatiable appetite for beautiful women.





Manduku accumulated a lot of wealth when he was the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director.

He was once embroiled in Ksh 1.4 billion graft case when he was the KPA boss.





Check out Samantha’s post confirming her affair with the MP.