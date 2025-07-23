Nyabari Masaba MP, DANIEL MANDUKU’s side chick, SAMANTHA NYANCHAMA, sent goons to beat up her ex-husband’s friend for badmouthing her (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 22, 2025 - Samantha Nyanchama, the pregnant side chick of Nyabari Masaba MP, Daniel Manduku, orchestrated a violent attack on a close friend of her ex-husband, lawyer Naftal Obwacha.

The victim, identified as Enock Omariba, a vocal blogger on Facebook, was attacked at a popular entertainment joint by men said to have been hired by Samantha.

After the assault, Samantha did not shy away from bragging.





She shared photos of Enock’s battered face and issued an open threat: “ Kichapo naona haikukutosha!! That mouth of yours will one day land you in River Yala ,” she wrote. She shared photos of Enock’s battered face and issued an open threat:she wrote.

Sources claim Enock has been vocal about Samantha’s controversial relationship with the legislator, and has reportedly exposed some of her dirty secrets online, triggering her wrath.

