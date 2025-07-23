City lawyer NAFTAL OBWACHA exposed by his jilted ex-wife for being a deadbeat dad and notorious womanizer - Held wild parties with LADIES at Nexus Apartments

Wednesday, July 22, 2025 - City lawyer, Naftal Obwacha, has been exposed by his estranged wife in a dramatic online outburst, accusing him of being a deadbeat father and a notorious womanizer.
In a fiery online post, the aggrieved woman identified as
Samantha Nyanchama did not mince her words as she detailed how Obwacha
allegedly abandoned his responsibilities as a father, refusing to provide for
their child while flaunting a flashy lifestyle in Nairobi’s elite social
circles.
She also accused him of hosting wild, alcohol-fueled parties at the upscale Nexus Apartments,
often surrounded by young women and friends.
Samantha further dragged Enock Omariba,
a blogger and close associate of Obwacha, accusing him of being used as a pawn
to tarnish her image online.
She described Enock as a fellow deadbeat father who survives off older women’s support
while acting as Obwacha’s online attack dog.
In a no-holds-barred revelation, Samantha also blamed
Obwacha’s mother for contributing to the collapse of their marriage.
She claimed the lawyer’s mother pressured him to leave her
and find a “village wife,” branding Samantha a gold digger who wasn’t fit for
her son.
The explosive revelations have left social media buzzing.
