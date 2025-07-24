This PHOTO of a patient in a hospital ward somewhere in ‘Mrima’ is trending for obvious reasons (LOOK)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A photo shared on X has sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans after showing a patient in a hospital in the Mt Kenya region eating a meal served on a bucket lid.

The patient’s face was intentionally hidden to protect his identity, but the unusual presentation of the food - beans and ugali - caught widespread attention.

The X user who posted the image expressed concern about the lack of a balanced diet for a patient in recovery.

However, many netizens were more struck by the sheer quantity of the food served, with some questioning whether the patient could finish it alone.

Others pointed to the condition of the hospital ward, highlighting the need for improved healthcare standards and greater dignity for patients.

See the posts and reactions below.