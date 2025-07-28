‘Ladies of the Night’ wail uncontrollably after their colleague was found dead in a lodging (VIDEO)

Monday, July 28, 2025 - A somber mood engulfed a section of Nakuru town after a “lady of the night” was discovered dead in a popular lodging facility.
In a heartbreaking video shared online, dozens of 'ladies of
the night' can be seen wailing uncontrollably outside the lodging, overcome by
grief and anger after receiving the news.
The deceased, identified as Faith Otieno alias Zuchu, was
reportedly last seen entering the premises with an unidentified male client
late the previous night.
By morning, she was found unresponsive, with early
reports suggesting she was murdered.
Police officers arrived at the scene to secure the area and
begin investigations.
Sources indicate the man she checked in with is missing,
prompting fears that she may have been drugged or violently assaulted before
her death.
