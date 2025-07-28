‘Ladies of the Night’ wail uncontrollably after their colleague was found dead in a lodging (VIDEO)







Monday, July 28, 2025 - A somber mood engulfed a section of Nakuru town after a “lady of the night” was discovered dead in a popular lodging facility.

In a heartbreaking video shared online, dozens of 'ladies of the night' can be seen wailing uncontrollably outside the lodging, overcome by grief and anger after receiving the news.

The deceased, identified as Faith Otieno alias Zuchu, was reportedly last seen entering the premises with an unidentified male client late the previous night.

By morning, she was found unresponsive, with early reports suggesting she was murdered.

Police officers arrived at the scene to secure the area and begin investigations.

Sources indicate the man she checked in with is missing, prompting fears that she may have been drugged or violently assaulted before her death.

Watch the video.

‘Ladies of the Night’ wail uncontrollably after their colleague was found dead in a lodging pic.twitter.com/p0WZrv9xxT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST