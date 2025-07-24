KAREN NYAMU’s cheeky response to viral SAMIDOH-EDDAY kiss in U.S leaves tongues wagging (LOOK)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has responded to a viral video of Mugithi singer, Samidoh, kissing his wife, Edday Nderitu, during a family outing in the U.S.

The affectionate moment, captured during a TikTok live session, showed Samidoh and Edday enjoying time together with their children and Cousin Bernice Saroni.

When Samidoh kissed Edday mid-livestream, TikTokers flooded the chat with love emojis and begged for an encore, prompting Bernice to tease fans into sending gifts.

The clip quickly went viral, with many tagging Nyamu and asking for her take.

One fan, Laura Chebet, boldly asked, “Senator, did you see Samidoh kiss?”

Nyamu shot back cheekily, “Then when he kisses me on Friday you’ll start drama.”

Earlier this year, Nyamu confirmed that her relationship with Samidoh had ended, following months of speculation.

Nyamu, once an outspoken supporter of polygamy, had defended men like Samidoh, claiming that they had "too much energy for one woman."

"I support polygamy because some men, like Samidoh, have too much energy for just one woman.”

“Why would you want to keep such a strong man all to yourself? Some men are meant to be shared - just accept it," she had stated.

Still, their entanglement attracted backlash, especially with claims that she “stole” Samidoh from Edday - who later relocated to the U.S with their children, signaling a fresh chapter in her life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST