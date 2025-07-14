Inside the secret meeting between MZEE OJWANG and Governor WANGA that led to DIG LAGAT’s reinstatement, even as it emerges that he is not the slain blogger’s biological father







Monday, July 14, 2025 - New revelations have thrown a dramatic twist into the ongoing saga surrounding the death of blogger Albert, who died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody.

According to vocal blogger Aoko Otieno, Mzee Ojwang, long believed to be Albert’s father, is not his biological parent.

Aoko claims that Mzee Ojwang married Mama Ojwang after she had already given birth to Albert.

The identity of Albert's real father remains undisclosed.

These revelations come amid public outrage over a secret night meeting reportedly held between Mzee Ojwang and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Sources indicate that the primary agenda of the meeting was to pave way for the reinstatement of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, who had stepped aside following allegations linking him to Albert’s death.

DIG Lagat was accused of playing a role, either directly or through negligence, in the police assault that led to the blogger’s death.

His temporary exit was seen as a necessary step pending investigations.

However, his quiet return to office has sparked widespread criticism and renewed questions about transparency, justice, and accountability within Kenya’s law enforcement system.



