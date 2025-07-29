A LADY shares PHOTOs at PETER SALAYSA’s tiny bedsitter in 2022 before he became an MP - Promises to fund her to start a business







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A lady has stirred reactions online after sharing throwback photos taken at Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya’s modest bedsitter in 2022, before he rose to political fame.

The photos show Salaysa’s humble sparsely furnished bedsitter in Kakamega, offering a glimpse into the MP’s past life before winning the Mumias East parliamentary seat.

According to the lady, who claims to have supported Salasya during his tough times, the two were close back then.

She accompanied the photos with a heartfelt message reminiscing about the old days before Salaysa became a mheshimiwa.

Salasya acknowledged the lady in a social media post and promised to support her by funding a small business to help her become self-reliant.

The gesture has won Salasya praise for staying grounded and remembering those who were part of his early journey.

