A LADY shares PHOTOs at PETER SALAYSA’s tiny bedsitter in 2022 before he became an MP - Promises to fund her to start a business

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A lady has stirred reactions online after sharing throwback photos taken at Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya’s modest bedsitter in 2022, before he rose to political fame.
The photos show Salaysa’s humble sparsely furnished
bedsitter in Kakamega, offering a glimpse into the MP’s past life before
winning the Mumias East parliamentary seat.
According to
the lady, who claims to have supported Salasya during his tough times, the two
were close back then.
She
accompanied the photos with a heartfelt message reminiscing about the old days
before Salaysa became a mheshimiwa.
Salasya
acknowledged the lady in a social media post and promised to support her by
funding a small business to help her become self-reliant.
The gesture has won Salasya praise for staying grounded and remembering those who were part of his early journey.
