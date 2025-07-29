Tragedy as senior KBC manager collapses and dies during morning run along Kisumu - Kakamega Highway







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A senior manager at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) collapsed and died along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway during his morning run, leaving many people in shock.

According to reports, a traffic police officer, who was on duty along the highway, rushed and administered first aid at the scene.

Sadly, the manager, who has been identified as George Otieno Riba, died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

One of George’s colleagues took to social media and recounted his last moments with him, describing him as a very jovial man.

George looked as fit as a fiddle a day before his death.

“We were with George yesterday and left one another when I was going on stairs to 10th floor where my office is, and left George at the ground floor in his office (Prosperity building, Huduma centre Kisumu) after taking breakfast at 10.30 am. Wuod Riba was very jovial, not knowing it was my last moment with Nera. He was an accountant with KBC Radio Taifa Kisumu,” his colleague wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST