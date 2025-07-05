5 suspects arrested in connection with ANGELA MUTHONI’s murder in Ol’ Joro Orok - Boyfriend among them







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Angela Muthoni, whose body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in Ol’ Joro Orok, Nyandarua County.

Among those arrested is her boyfriend, who is believed to be the prime suspect in the case.

Authorities say the other four individuals are accused of helping transport and dispose of Angela’s body using a tuk-tuk.

A postmortem examination has confirmed that Angela died as a result of neck compression, suggesting strangulation, as well as head trauma, indicating a violent altercation prior to her death.

The motive behind the killing is still under investigation, but it’s believed that it was a case of love gone sour.

Angela’s family is calling for swift justice, describing her as a vibrant, hardworking young woman whose life was cut short by senseless violence.